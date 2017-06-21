Renault Trucks launches the special “T High Edition – Team Alpine” series

To mark the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans race, Renault Trucks is launching its new “T High Edition – Team Alpine” special series. The T High is the flagship of the Renault Trucks long-distance range and for this special Team Alpine version, it has been fitted out with an array of equipment showcasing the colours of the French team. Limited to 99 numbered vehicles, this special Team Alpine series is now available for order.

Following on from a first special T High Edition series unveiled in September 2016 at the IAA trade show in Hanover, Renault Trucks is this year launching a numbered series in partnership with the French Alpine car racing team, the 2016 LMP2 world endurance champions.

Inspired by the partnership between Renault Trucks and the Alpine racing team, the teams of designers have incorporated the aesthetic codes of the brand and paid attention to each detail on the vehicle to design a special series that symbolises French elegance and success. “We are proud to be unveiling this magnificent limited series in the colours of the racing team, which features the design codes of the Alpine brand. Just as the Alpine designers did a magnificent job on the Alpine production car, the artistic team at Renault Trucks has worked wonders to perpetuate French expertise and elegance,” enthused Philippe Sinault, founder of the Signatech-Alpine team.

On the outside, the Renault Trucks T High Edition – Team Alpine stands out with its elegant white pearlescent paint, matched by a trim in the Alpine colours. The cabin design shows off the elegant details, with the rearview mirror stems and aluminium hubcaps sporting the iconic Alpine shade of blue, enhanced by subtle touches of orange.

Inside, drivers are immersed in the same elegant sports design, with two-tone leather seats and a dashboard with aluminium trim reflecting the Alpine spirit. For additional driver comfort, the T High Edition – Team Alpine features two leather armrests and a finely perforated leather steering wheel. Other equipment designed to optimise on-board comfort includes a panoramic dashboard, removable back rest and extendable upper and lower bunks providing a more spacious rest area.

The T High Edition Team Alpine is fitted with a 13 L Euro VI Step C 520 hp engine with a common rail injection system. To ensure optimal fuel consumption, it is also fitted with the Pack Fuel Eco+, featuring Optivision, the predictive cruise control system with Renault Trucks GPS. It also has aerodynamic features, such as opening fixed and side deflectors. For maximum safety both for the driver and other road users, this special series includes the Pack Protect, featuring adaptive cruise control, additional cornering lights and Xenon headlamps.

