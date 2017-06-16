Renault Trucks announces the launch of its T, C and K ranges in Chile

Renault Trucks is launching its T, C and K ranges of vehicles onto the market in partnership with the Chilean importer SALFA. Fifteen sales and service outlets in the country will be ensuring manufacturer service quality and local customer service.

The new ranges of Renault Trucks vehicles were presented in Santiago on 4 May 2017 to over 200 guests at an event organised at the SALFA dealership. The distinctive design of the trucks, showcasing their strength and reliability, proved a huge success with Chilean transporters.

The modular design of the T range covers all the requirements of long-distance Chilean transporters. This range has been designed to offer them a perfect balance between fuel savings, driver comfort and cab comfort. With distances in the country as long as 4,200 km between Peru and Cape Horn, these prove to be key assets and Renault Trucks is aiming to establish its T range as a reference in the long-distance market segment.

To meet the requirements of the construction industry, Renault Trucks is also launching its C range onto the Chilean market. These trucks boast a high payload, low fuel consumption and ground clearance that facilitates access to all types of sites. The Renault Trucks K range, with its exceptional obstacle clearance, will be available to customers working on difficult terrain in the heavy construction or mining sectors, which are both pillars of the Chilean economy.

The French manufacturer is expecting the qualities of its new vehicles and the Chilean dealer and repair network to enable it to achieve sales of 500 units in the market by 2020.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.