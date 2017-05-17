Renault transports the 70th Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival celebrates its 70th birthday on May 17, 2017. Renault is partnering this major international event for the 34th year. The atmosphere is electric. Actress Monica Bellucci will be opening the ceremony chaired by director Pedro Almodóvar. Like the film maker, lighthearted, serious and provocative in turns, the Cannes Festival promise to surprise once again!

Renault has also announced its continuing partnership with the amfAR gala, a charity event organized on the fringes of the festival to raise funds for AIDS research.

“With a fleet of 330 vehicles, we will be fielding a record number of Renault vehicles per m² in Cannes. A first for us!” smiles Claude Hugot, Renault Public Relations VP. “We have put together a unique fleet based on the brand’s twin driving forces: innovation and design. We have hatchbacks, crossovers, electric vehicles and we’re even including a high class shuttle”.

After captivating onlookers in 2016 with its sleek, elegant lines, generous dimensions, comfortable interior and executive finish, Renault Talisman is back with 120 models. Rounding out the official fleet, 170 Renault Espace vehicles will be made available to actors, directors, members of the jury, film teams and partners (L’Oréal, Orange, Air France, etc.). The drivers will complete more than 12,000 journeys during the two weeks of the festival, as part of a carefully planned schedule.

Marking a real contrast, 20 Renault TRAFIC SpaceClass vehicles will be making their debut in Cannes. Customized to meet the requirements of the festival and to maximize interior comfort and space, these shuttles will be available during the day for routine journeys and also in the evening, when they will carry passengers to the foot of the red carpet to climb the legendary steps of the Palais des Festivals.

“You could say that adopting a high class shuttle for Cannes is a gamble, but we feel confident about it. Renault TRAFIC SpaceClass is a range of three vehicles designed to meet everyday user requirements. Its modular layout provides the basis for up to 50 configurations. With its leather armchairs, interior space and distinctive light signature, it is designed for maximum comfort. In deciding to innovate this year, our aim is to satisfy the ambitions of professionals in the cinema industry!”, says Claude Hugot.

A historic partner of this event, Renault’s history has been linked to that of the cinema since 1898. The brand is frequently seen on film sets and red carpets around the world. It is also partner to the Deauville, Lyon Lumière and Alpe d’Huez film festivals, as well as France’s César cinema awards. Renault’s history has been linked to that of the French cinema for almost 120 years. Its factories were close to the first cinema studios of the Lumière brothers in Billancourt. Every year, around 40 Renault vehicles take part in some 200 television and cinema productions.

