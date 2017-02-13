Renault and Ticket for Change announce call for projects

From 13 February to 2 April 2017, Groupe Renault and Ticket for Change are calling on entrepreneurs who wish to carry out social impact mobility projects in France. Candidates participating in the Entrepreneurial Journey with Ticket for Change, will benefit from 6-month support to create a social start-up. During this period, entrepreneurs will benefit from tailor-made support by experts from Groupe Renault. The most advanced projects will be able to apply “Mobiliz Invest” committee in order to obtain financing from Groupe Renault.

Information and application details: http://www.ticketforchange.org/parcours-entrepreneur/

Renault Mobiliz: an open-innovation approach on social entrepreneurship initiatives

Groupe Renault partners Ticket for Change on the increasingly important issues of sustainable transport and road safety. This initiative is in line with Groupe Renault’s innovative policy on new wide-access, socially-responsible transport solutions.

The Renault Mobiliz programme seeks to develop social entrepreneurship in the field of transport. As Renault Mobiliz chief François Rouvier explains, “We’ve been supporting Ticket for Change from the outset because this comprehensive programme directly addresses people inspired by the prospect of changing the world for the better, with the ultimate aim of helping to build a fairer society. The partnership is rooted in our shared values of people-oriented cooperation and innovation.”

More information on the Renault Mobiliz program: https://group.renault.com/en/commitments/mobility-2/mobiliz-program/

Groupe Renault & Ticket for Change, an ambitious partnership

Groupe Renault has been with the social responsibility startup Ticket for Change since 2014, and, indeed, was a founding partner of this organization, whose purpose is to activate individual talents with a view to effecting positive social change through entrepreneurship.

For Matthieu Dardaillon, project instigator and co-founder, this support is precious: “In three years we’ve built up a real trust-based and mutually rewarding relationship. Our joint ambition today is to set up a social entrepreneurship incubator on sustainable transport. We’re convinced that committed entrepreneurs have an important contribution to make in the development of wide-scale solutions to problems such as access to transport for all, which is also a factor in access to employment. On this important mission we’re delighted, and very proud, to have a major group like Renault at our side.”

