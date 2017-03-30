Renault Sport reaches one million Facebook fans

More than a million people from around the globe now enthusiastically follow Renault Sport on Facebook, the world’s largest social media platform.

To celebrate this achievement, Renault Sport reveals a new video for its community of fans. Legendary and current Renault Sport models all make an appearance and highlight the unique character of the brand. “Renault Sport prompts passion and it’s incredible to be able to share that with more than a million people every day,” says Bastien Schupp, Vice President of Global Brand Strategy and Marketing Communications at Groupe Renault. “Social media allows us to connect, interact and get meaningful feedback. We thank all our fans for their commitment and look forward to sharing the new Mégane R.S. with them later this year.”

World-renowned Renault Sport offers fans a chance to use social media to discover brand new content, photos and original videos and discuss the brand’s new designs and results, including those of the Renault Sport Formula One Team and Renault Sport Series. Renault Sport has a number of surprises still in store for its fans. They can join the Renault Sport Facebook community on: https://www.facebook.com/RenaultSport/.

