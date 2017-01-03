Renault reports best sales results in five years

Best sales year since 2011 for Renault

Renault registered 407,933 passenger cars in France in 2016, its highest score in the last five years. Volumes were up by 6.6% on 2015, against 5.1% for the passenger car market as a whole. Renault’s share of the French passenger car market rose by 0.3 points to reach 20.2%.

Clio ranked top of the French sales charts for the seventh year running, with registrations topping 112,000. Captur kept its place as France’s biggest-selling urban crossover, and finished fourth on the passenger car market. New Mégane came in eighth, with volumes up by 17% on the previous-generation model. Twingo was in the top-ten too, claiming a massive 27% of the city cars segment. Talisman, released in 2016, has led the D segment since June. And sales of Espace, historic leader of the E segment, rose by 13%.

Renault kept its lead on a buoyant LCV market (up 8.1% on 2015), with a share of 32.1%. Kangoo and Clio held the first two places, with van-segment leaders Master following in fifth place and Trafic in sixth.

ZOE stepped even farther ahead of the competition on the zero-emission vehicles1 segment, holding more than half of France’s electric passenger car market. Renault registered more than 11,400 ZOEs in 2016, and started to reap the benefits of this model’s newly extended travel range (400 km NEDC2). Then Kangoo Z.E. held close to half of the electric LCV market.

All-time sales record for Dacia

Dacia sales reached a record high in 2016, at 112,111 registrations (passenger cars plus LCVs), up 12.1% on 2015. Dacia strengthened its number-five position on the French passenger car market, with a share of 5.5%, up 0.4 points on 2015. And it held fourth place on the market for non-fleet passenger cars, with Sandero ranking number-two for sales to private motorists in France.

Quote from Phillippe Buros, Senior Vice-President, Market Area France

“In 2016, Groupe Renault achieved its best sales performance in five years, and Dacia set itself a new sales record. Successful product range renewal enabled us to make the most of the market upswing. Judging from our products’ virtues and our dealer network’s proven verve, we might reasonably expect 2017 to be even better.”

DECEMBER 2016 Volume vs Y-1 (%) Market share (%) vs Y-1 (pt) TVI cars & LCVs 235,531 +5.3 TIV cars 194,381 +5.8 TIV LCVs 41,150 +3.2 Groupe Renault cars & LCVs 68,088 -2.0 28.9 -2.2 Groupe Renault cars 52,971 +0.6 27.3 -1.4 Groupe Renault LCVs 15,117 -10.1 36.7 -5.5 Renault cars & LCVs 58,183 -1.2 24.7 -1.6 Renault cars 43,201 +2.4 22.2 -0.7 Renault LCVs 14,982 -10.4 36.4 -5.5 Dacia cars & LCVs 9,905 -6.1 4.2 -0.5 Dacia cars 9,770 -6.5 5.0 -0.7 Dacia LCVs 135 +37.8 0.3 +0.1

JANUARY TO DECEMBER 2016 Volume vs Y-1 (%) Market share (%) vs Y-1 (pt) TVI cars & LCVs 2,425,283 +5.6 TIV cars 2,015,186 +5.1 TIV LCVs 410,097 +8.1 Groupe Renault cars & LCVs 651,786 +7.3 26.9 +0.4 Groupe Renault cars 518,462 +8.0 25.7 +0.7 Groupe Renault LCVs 133,324 +4.8 32.5 -1.0 Renault cars & LCVs 539,675 +6.4 22.3 +0.2 Renault cars 407,933 +6.6 20.2 +0.3 Renault LCVs 131,742 +5.7 32.1 -0.7 Dacia cars & LCVs 112,111 +12.1 4.6 +0.3 Dacia cars 110,529 +13.4 5.5 +0.4 Dacia LCVs 1,582 -39.0 0.4 -0.3



1 Zero tailpipe emissions

2 New European Driving Cycle

