Renault Pro+ at CV show 2017

Following a record-breaking 2016 for Renault’s UK van sales, the Renault Pro+ brand will return to the NEC in Birmingham from 25th-27th April for the Commercial Vehicle Show 2017.

Renault will occupy a prominent position in Hall 5 at what is the most comprehensive road transport and logistics event held in Great Britain. Set to be one of the biggest displays at the show, the Renault stand will showcase an unprecedented 15 vehicles that illustrate the diversity and versatility of the extensive Renault LCV range with a number of UK debuts.

Models on display will include the new Master Z.E. and uprated Kangoo Van Z.E., both due in the UK later this year, and special ‘Formula Editions’ of Master, Trafic and Kangoo – a celebration of the Pro+ logistics partnership with the Renault Sport Formula One Team. A forthcoming range of enhanced traction models will also be on display as well as the Master 4×4 and a brand-new bespoke range of conversions.

Visitors to the stand will also benefit from the expertise of representatives from Renault Aftersales and Renault iCare to provide assistance and advice.

James Boyer, Marketing Director, Groupe Renault UK and Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to be in attendance with our largest-ever stand at the Commercial Vehicle Show 2017. It comes at an exciting time as Renault’s electric LCV range expands further this year with the introduction of the Master Z.E., proving our range is more versatile than it has ever been before.

“The Commercial Vehicle Show at the NEC is always a great opportunity for us to introduce both new and existing customers to our latest vehicle developments in coordination with class-leading aftersales support that we are striving to provide business users with.”

The New Kangoo Van Z.E. has been heavily revised and now has over 50% more range than before – 168 miles (NEDC) which, according to Renault equate to 124 miles in real world usage. Charging has been much improved – taking six hours for a full charge now, compared to eight hours for less range on the previous model. The New Master Z.E. will have a range of up to 124 miles (NEDC) and has been created in order to supply a solution for those companies with last-mile urban delivery requirements.

Renault’s LCV sales reached their highest ever level in 2016 with 25,842 LCVs sold to UK customers.

The Renault Pro+ range includes the Trafic, Master, Kangoo Van, Kangoo Van Z.E and the Twizy Cargo quadricycle as well as a wide range of off-the-shelf and approved conversions.

