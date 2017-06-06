Home > News Releases > Renault introduces new high-end limited-edition Megane in France

June 6, 2017

  • The new limited-edition Mégane AKAJU becomes the popular hatchback range’s most exclusive trim level.
  • Renault to open order books for the new version in France on June 7.
  • The new limited-edition Mégane will be on display during the sales network’s promotional week on June 15-19.

In addition to the extensive list of equipment that comes with Mégane INTENS, the limited-edition AKAJU version features elegant 18-inch Grand Tour alloy wheels, lateral AKAJU badging and extra-tinted rear glass.

Inside the cabin, the focus is on refinement, with heated, massaging(1) front seats, Black and Club Brown leather upholstery and matching brown brushed aluminium door panel trims.

The new limited-edition version of Mégane delivers an exclusive driving experience, too, thanks to its premium Bose® sound system and colour head-up display which are both standard fitments.

The Mégane AKAJU is equipped with R-LINK 2 navigation compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for smartphone replication on the system’s 8.7-inch display. The model’s ZEN, BUSINESS, INTENS, LIMITED and GT trim levels also offer this new feature.

(1)Massaging driver’s seat


Prices in France as of June 7, 2017

ENGINE/TRANSMISSION TAX-PAID PRICE
EDC = Efficient Dual Clutch automatic transmission
Energy TCe 130 €27,600
Energy TCe 130 EDC €29,200
Energy dCi 110 EDC €31,400
Energy dCi 130 €31,000

Petrol
Diesel

PACKS & OPTIONS TAX-PAID PRICE 
Easy Parking Pack €500
Adaptive cruise control €300
Electric opening sunroof €800
