Renault introduces new high-end limited-edition Megane in France

The new limited-edition Mégane AKAJU becomes the popular hatchback range’s most exclusive trim level.

Renault to open order books for the new version in France on June 7.

The new limited-edition Mégane will be on display during the sales network’s promotional week on June 15-19.

In addition to the extensive list of equipment that comes with Mégane INTENS, the limited-edition AKAJU version features elegant 18-inch Grand Tour alloy wheels, lateral AKAJU badging and extra-tinted rear glass.

Inside the cabin, the focus is on refinement, with heated, massaging(1) front seats, Black and Club Brown leather upholstery and matching brown brushed aluminium door panel trims.

The new limited-edition version of Mégane delivers an exclusive driving experience, too, thanks to its premium Bose® sound system and colour head-up display which are both standard fitments.

The Mégane AKAJU is equipped with R-LINK 2 navigation compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for smartphone replication on the system’s 8.7-inch display. The model’s ZEN, BUSINESS, INTENS, LIMITED and GT trim levels also offer this new feature.

(1)Massaging driver’s seat



Prices in France as of June 7, 2017

ENGINE/TRANSMISSION TAX-PAID PRICE EDC = Efficient Dual Clutch automatic transmission Energy TCe 130 €27,600 Energy TCe 130 EDC €29,200 Energy dCi 110 EDC €31,400 Energy dCi 130 €31,000

Petrol

Diesel

PACKS & OPTIONS TAX-PAID PRICE Easy Parking Pack €500 Adaptive cruise control €300 Electric opening sunroof €800

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.