Renault insurance from just £99

Renault has announced an insurance offer from just £99 for buyers purchasing a chic new Clio or adventurous Captur before the end of June 2017 through an authorised Renault dealer.

Buyers will pay as little as £99 for their first year’s insurance. Providing mis-fuelling cover, a courtesy car and 90 days’ EU cover as standard, Renault Insurance provides a truly comprehensive package. Any repairs will be carried out by Renault-approved repairers and technicians using Renault-approved parts, so preserving the vehicle’s generous four-year warranty and Renault Assistance scheme, which provides the ultimate peace of mind for four years or 100,000 miles.

The offer applies to all new Captur and new Clio (with the exception of Renault Sport versions) retail orders placed between 10th March and 30th June and registered before 30th September 2017.

The 12 months’ free insurance is provided by Renault Insurance, and covers the first registered keeper plus two named drivers. Full terms and conditions are available at http://www.renault.co.uk/insuranceoffer. The insurance is open to buyers aged 21-79, private individuals only, with a current full UK or EU licence held for a minimum of three years.

This insurance offer is at participating dealers only and is in addition to existing RCI finance schemes.

For more information about Renault’s model range and current finance offers, please visit www.renault.co.uk

