Renault Clio adds new top-of-the-range version

Renault has strengthened its best-selling Clio line-up with the introduction of a top-of-the-range Signature Nav version. Offering drivers greater choice and heightening the appeal of the iconic Clio which was updated in late 2016, the enhancements introduce even higher levels of comfort and convenience to the supermini. The New Clio Signature Nav is available to order now from £17,715 on-the-road.

Based on the already extensively-equipped Dynamique S version, the Signature specification adds black part-leather upholstery with heated front seats and height-adjustable passenger seat together with hands-free parking, rear parking camera, 360-degree parking sensors and Renault R-Link Multimedia system with 7-inch touchscreen with TomTom LIVE Satellite Navigation system. The Clio Signature is priced from £17,715 OTR – a premium of £1,450 over the Dynamique S Nav but with £2,250 of additional equipment.

Buyers can specify the Signature with a choice of two diesels or two petrol engines and in either EDC efficient dual clutch automatic or manual transmission.

The Clio Signature’s additional equipment builds upon an extensive specification that includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, full LED front and rear headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, leather steering wheel, hands free keycard and electrically heated and folding door mirrors.

The New Clio was introduced in October 2016 and with the launch of this new top-of-the-range version, Clio customers are now able to choose from a total of five trim levels, plus two Renault Sport models.

The New Renault Clio range starts from £11,915 OTR and comes with a four-year warranty and Renault Assistance package as standard.

Technical information

New Clio version Power (hp @ rpm) Torque (Nm @ rpm) 0-62mph (sec) Top speed (mph) Signature Nav TCe 90 90@5,250 135@2,500 12.2 112 Signature Nav TCe 120 120@5,500 205@2,000 9 124 Signature Nav TCe 120 EDC Auto 120@5,500 205@2,000 9.2 124 Signature Nav dCi 90 90@4,000 220@1,750 12 112 Signature Nav dCi 90 EDC Auto 90@4,000 220@1,750 12.9 109 Signature Nav dCi 110 110@4,000 260@1,750 11.2 121

Pricing

New Clio version CO 2 (g/km) MPG (combined) BIK VED Band Price (OTR) Signature Nav TCe 90 105 60.1 18% B £17,715 Signature Nav TCe 120 118 53.3 20% C £18,615 Signature Nav TCe 120 EDC Auto 120 52.3 21% C £19,915 Signature Nav dCi 90 85 85.6 18% A £19,115 Signature Nav dCi 90 EDC Auto 92 80.7 18% A £20,415 Signature Nav dCi 110 90 80.7 18% A £19,815

