Refreshed 2018 Honda Fit launches next month with more aggressive styling, new sport trim and available Honda sensing®

Honda today revealed the 2018 Fit with fresh new styling, the addition of a Sport trim and the availability of Honda Sensing® on its popular hatchback. Updated styling at the front and rear, and a splash of additional color add vibrancy and infuse the versatile Fit with an enhanced youthful, sporty and emotional character. The availability of Honda Sensing® brings the suite of advanced safety and driver assistive technologies to the subcompact Fit.

“With sporty new styling and additional feature content, the 2018 Honda Fit ups the ante with new styling and sophistication not typically found in the subcompact segment,” said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president of the American Honda Automobile Division. “Fit has always represented a great value for subcompact customers and the addition of available Honda Sensing® to its fun-to-drive performance and unmatched versatility will keep the Honda Fit as the industry’s benchmark subcompact.”

The 2018 Honda Fit features new, sportier styling, starting with a horizontally layered, two-piece chrome and piano black grille with a larger, more prominent “H” mark. The more integrated and sophisticated headlights blend into the side edges of the upper fascia’s wing creating a unified yet more aggressive design. The front bumper sports top chrome accents and features a full-width splitter, along with more angular fog lights pods.

At the rear, the Fit’s low and wide sporty styling continues with a redesigned bumper featuring a full-width character line in piano black and a splitter-shaped lower section. A newly styled taillight combo completes the Fit’s sharper looking rear.

Positioned between the LX and EX trims, the new Fit Sport trim features an even more aggressive and sporty look with aero form features at the front, sides and rear, and a low and sharp front splitter highlighted in bright orange. An exclusive black finish on the 16-inch alloy wheels further adds to the sporty look. At the rear, a three-strake diffuser with bright orange upper trim line, chrome exhaust finisher and Sport badge complete the Fit Sport’s aggressive exterior styling.

Two new vibrant colors – Helios Yellow Pearl (replacing Mystic Yellow) and Orange Fury – join an expanded color palette that includes White Orchid Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Milano Red and Aegean Blue Metallic.

Available on LX and Sport trims and standard on EX and above, Honda Sensing® includes Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Collision Mitigation Brake Braking System™ (CMBS™), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) incorporating Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) incorporating Road Departure Warning (RDW). This makes Fit the most affordable car in America with such a robust suite of available advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies and the only vehicle within its segment to do so.

This is the third-generation Fit’s first update since the launch of the 2015 model in 2014. More in-depth information about the upgrades to the 2018 Fit, including expanded feature content will be provided in the near future.

