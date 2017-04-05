Record first quarter sales for Suzuki

Suzuki is very pleased to announce a record 2017 first quarter sales in the UK with a closing figure of 13,951 units, an increase of 2,400 year on year. This figure means that Suzuki sold an all time record of 40,000 units in the 2016/17 Financial year.

Suzuki currently has a 1.70 per cent market share and sits just outside the top 20 manufacturers in the UK. If private retail only sales are considered then Suzuki is ranked 17th in the UK market place with a 2.58 per cent share.

Launched in January, sales of the highly acclaimed IGNIS Compact Crossover reached over 3,000 units for the quarter which was more than 1,200 units ahead of its original projection. This was largely due to the major success of Suzuki’s ongoing TV campaign with Ant and Dec and also helped by its recent announcement as a World ‘Urban Car of The Year’ finalist.

Celerio was 36 per cent ahead of expectation too with sales of 2,900 units and Vitara sales continue to be very strong at 3,500 units.

Dale Wyatt, Director of Automobile comments: “We are really pleased with our record figures and this proves once again the ever growing popularity of the latest range of cars and the strong relationships our 158 strong dealer network has with our customers. Our announcement this week to pay the first three years VED for new registrations will certainly help further and the future continues to look bright with our launch in June of the all-new Swift model”

Standard equipment for all new Swift models in the range is comprehensive and the SZ3 model includes six airbags, air conditioning, DAB radio with Bluetooth, leather steering wheel, front electric windows and rear privacy glass. New Swift is available in 10 colours with full personalisation options available for both exterior and interior trim.

