Record December propels Kia Motors to best-ever annual sales in the U.S.

Capping off an historic year that saw the Kia brand collect more third-party awards and accolades for quality and reliability than ever before, Kia Motors America (KMA) today announced all-time best annual sales of 647,598 vehicles in 2016, up 3.5 percent over 2015. The year concluded with best-ever fourth quarter sales, including the highest December total in company history of 54,353 units.

Kia’s record-breaking year included several standout performances, including:

Four nameplates – Soul, Optima, Sorento and Forte – surpassing the 100,000 unit mark for the first time in company history

The iconic Soul urban passenger vehicle earning the title of best-selling Kia in the U.S.

Best-ever annual sales for the Sportage compact CUV and Forte family of compact cars, up more than 50 percent and 30 percent, respectively, over 2015

Double digit year-over-year increases for Rio and Sedona

“From J.D. Power and Consumer Reports to many other respected third-party experts, Kia has never been more highly rated for quality and dependability, and customers flocked to our showrooms in December and throughout 2016 to experience all that the ‘New Kia’ offers,” said Michael Sprague, chief operating officer and EVP, KMA. “No auto brand has experienced greater growth in the U.S. over the last 20-plus years, and Kia will be on the offensive once again in 2017 with several new products in the pipeline that will continue challenging everything people think they know about this brand, starting with a major world debut next week in Detroit.”

