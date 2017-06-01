After record-breaking title, Jeep® and Juventus look to next challenge

As the official sponsor of the Italian football club Juventus, Jeep ® celebrated the Turin soccer club’s record-breaking sixth straight Series A title. This title not only means the sixth Scudetto in a row for the club, but also reaffirms the team’s benchmark as Italy’s team with most championships. The decisive match was played wearing the team’s exclusive jersey featuring the Jeep Compass across.



Juventus embodies the Jeep brand’s rugged attitude and has proved its resilience once again – reaching an unexplored path. This combination of passion and the ability to overcome any challenge is why the Jeep brand has accompanied the team’s path of success for five seasons as an official sponsor, and looks forward to sharing with Juventus many more challenges, including their next match at 2:45 p.m. EDT on Saturday, June 3 in Cardiff.



