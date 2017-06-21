Ready for launch: the countdown begins for the highly anticipated all-new 2018 Toyota Camry

It’s already making a lot of noise. Now, it’s almost here. The all-new 2018 Toyota Camry, the best-selling car in America for the past 15 years, will be rolling into dealers late summer. The excitement over the eighth-generation sedan is the result of its total evolution, from a proven, dependable and safe car to one that adds a more exciting and emotional character, thanks to its much talked about newfound performance and style.

The new Camry utilizes TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture), which represents a completely new strategy to the way the company designs, engineers, and packages its vehicles. TNGA retains all of Toyota’s traditional values of superlative build quality and safety while injecting a fun driving experience that plays on all the senses. The physical manifestation is the usage of a new engine, transmission and GA-K platform.

“With an exhilarating design, refined interior, stirring driving performance, cutting-edge safety and technology, and class-leading fuel efficiency, the all-new Camry retains its excellent value while raising its level of fun and excitement to new heights,” said Bill Fay, Toyota senior vice president of automotive operations. “It is, quite simply, the best Camry ever and the benchmark in the mid-size sedan segment.”

see full release at http://pressroom.toyota.com/releases/all+new+2018+toyota+camry+launch.htm

