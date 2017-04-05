Ram unveils new 2017 Rebel and Limited options at Houston Auto Show

Ram Truck today unveiled updates to two of its leading model lines; the 2017 Ram 1500 Rebel and Ram Limited.

For 2017, Ram will add a seventh color option for the brand’s 1500 off-road model. The Ram Rebel 1500 Delmonico Red joins Bright Silver Metallic, Bright White, Brilliant Black, Flame Red, Granite Crystal Metallic and Mojave Sand.

Ram also announced that the most premium members of the Ram pickup truck lineup — Ram Limited models — will be available with new body-color R-A-M tailgate letters and side steps, replacing chrome tailgate letters and side steps.

“Truck buyers are looking for new colors and features that make a statement and allow them to stand out from the crowd,” said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Truck, FCA – Global. “Whether it’s the off-road-enthusiast appeal of the Ram 1500 Rebel or the luxury and sophistication of the Ram Limited, Ram trucks deliver features and durability that are winning over more and more owners.”

The Rebel Delmonico Red is a new no-charge addition to the Rebel family of colors. The deep red exterior color is available on all Rebel models and in two-tone (black lower panels) or monotone paint treatments. Ram 1500 Rebel Delmonico Red can also be ordered with the Rebel Black (black wheels and front skid plate) appearance package.

Ram Rebel Delmonico Red features a black and gray interior with black anodized bezels on the doors, center console, instrument panel and gauge cluster trim rings. All-black heated seats with black “Rebel” embroidery are highlighted by Light Slate Gray accent stitching, which also traces the instrument panel, center console lid, doors and seats. Deep rubber floor mats capture snow and mud.

The Ram Rebel Delmonico Red starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) is $45,095, plus $1,395 destination. Orders are open now and Delmonico Red Rebels will start arriving in dealerships in May 2017.

Also announced, Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 Limited trim pickups can now be ordered with monochromatic R-A-M tailgate letters, including Bright Silver Metallic, Bright White, Brilliant Black Crystal, Delmonico Red, Granite Crystal Metallic, Maximum Steel Metallic, Pearl White and True Blue. The new letters offer an alternative appearance option from the standard bright chrome letters introduced last year.

Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 Limited models are also available with new body-color cab-length running boards. These new running boards enhance the smooth monochromatic exterior appearance when paired with the body-color tailgate lettering.

The Ram Limited with monochromatic appearance package MSRP starts at $53,265, plus $1,395 destination, and will start arriving in dealerships in May 2017. Body-color R-A-M tailgate letters and running boards are currently available for ordering and are priced at $195 each, when ordered separately.

Ram 1500 Night editions in Bright Silver Metallic, Bright White, Brilliant Black and Granite Chrystal will also be available with body-color running boards. Ram 1500 Night starting MSRP with the running boards is $38,885, plus $1,395 destination.

