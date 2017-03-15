Ram Truck Experience comes to the Columbus International Auto Show

Columbus International Auto Show attendees will get to experience the power, capabilities and performance of the award-winning Ram trucks at the Ram Truck Experience test track, returning to the auto show March 16-19.

“We are proud to showcase the most innovative lineup of full-size pickup trucks on the market,” said Jeff Hines, Director of the Great Lakes Business Center – FCA US LLC. “The Ram Truck Experience will be engaging and memorable for riders as they experience the refined interior, capabilities and handling of the Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500.”

Participants in the Ram Truck Experience will be given rides with a performance driver through an indoor obstacle course that demonstrates various truck capabilities, including: 30-degree wedge to demonstrate traction; rocks and logs to demonstrate articulation and stability; bumps to demonstrate suspension; and a Ram Mountain to demonstrate the ground clearance, approach and departure angles.

Upon completion of the ride, participants will receive a commemorative RAM t-shirt.

There is no additional fee for auto show attendees to participate in the experience. The hours are:

RAM Truck Experience Hours

Thursday, March 16: 12-8 p.m.

Friday, March 17: 12-8 p.m.

Saturday, March 18: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 19: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Ram Truck Experience can be found near the Ram display at the Greater Columbus Convention Center (400 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43215). For more information about the Columbus International Auto Show visit www.columbusautoshow.com.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.