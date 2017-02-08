Ram launches Heavy Duty Night models at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

Ram is bringing big news – as in Heavy Duty news – to the 2017 Chicago Auto Show with new special-edition Night packages for Ram 2500 and 3500 HD pickups.

The new Night editions further expand the Ram factory-custom truck family from the half-ton Ram 1500 announced in September 2016 to the brand’s three-quarter and one-ton models.

Based on the monochromatic Sport appearance package, Night adds blacked-out features, including wheels, grille surround and badging, to deliver an eye-catching adaptation of the performance-enthusiast-oriented package.

“Truck enthusiasts look for ways to stand out from the crowd,” said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand, FCA – Global. “The Ram brand understands that it’s important to meet the demands and deliver outstanding, durable products to every type of truck buyer. From the Ram Sport, to the popular Rebel, to the ultimate off-road truck – the Ram Power Wagon – Ram is building the best trucks in the enthusiast segment.”

Production of the 2017 Ram HD Night models began early February 2017. Ram Heavy Duty Night pricing starts at $45,520, plus $1,320 destination.

2017 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty Night Package

Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty Night packages start with monochromatic Sport appearance package components and features, adding body-color wheel flares.

Black 2500/3500 and powertrain-specific badging, black lighting bezels and black grill surround define the Night look. Also included are black-bezel headlamps, body-color-painted steel front and rear bumpers, 20 x 8-inch black-painted aluminum wheels and LT285/60R20E outlined-white letter on/off road tires. Black rectangular running boards also are available.

The Night package includes high-back heated cloth vinyl bucket seats with 10-way power adjustment, power-adjustable pedals and automatic temperature control with dual-zone climate control (six-passenger bench or five-passenger buckets with center console).

The new Ram Heavy Duty Night package also adds:

Black grille surround with black billet inserts

Bold “RAM” tailgate with blacked-out lettering from Ram Power Wagon

Black Ram’s head grille badge

Flat black Ram 2500 or 3500 Heavy Duty door badge

Flat black 4×4 tailgate badge (if applicable)

Flat black powertrain door badging

The Night package is available on Ram 2500 and 3500 (single rear-wheel models only) in Crew Cab configurations, 4×2 or 4×4, and any available powertrain combination (5.7-liter HEMI® V-8, 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 or 6.7-liter Cummins I-6).

Ram 2500 and 3500 HD Night models are available in Bright Silver Metallic, Bright White, Brilliant Black Crystal, Delmonico Red Pearl and Granite Crystal Metallic.

Ram 2500/3500 Heavy Duty

Ram Heavy Duty pickups are designed to work hard and deliver an amazing 31,210 lbs. of towing capability. The 6.7-liter Cummins High-Output Turbo Diesel produces 385 horsepower and 900 lb.-ft. of torque. The Ram 2500 holds the ¾-ton gas-powered towing title with 16,320 pounds of capacity.

Ram Heavy Duty pickups also offer the segment’s highest snow plow ratings, most interior space (Mega Cab) and the highest level of off-road capability (Power Wagon).

Ram also features the largest displacement V-8 in the segment. The 6.4-liter HEMI opens the door to additional customers who are looking for a large gasoline powertrain at a great value. The 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 delivers 410 horsepower and 429 lb.-ft. of torque, and features VVT with Fuel Saver cylinder deactivation.

Ram Heavy Duty pickups are loaded with innovations that deliver the segment’s best ride and handling, including rear link-coil rear suspension for Ram 2500, exclusive auto-level rear air suspension for Ram 2500 and exclusive factory-supplemental air suspension system for Ram 3500.

