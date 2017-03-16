Ram Commercial introduces new programs to improve upfitted truck-to-customer efficiency

Ram Commercial today announced two new programs to assist commercial upfitters, dealers and customers in viewing, certifying and installing a wide array of truck-mounted products. Ram Augmented Reality Upfit Configurator and Q Pro, combined with the industry’s greatest ease of adaptation, give Ram Commercial an upper hand on the competition.

“The commercial truck segments rely heavily on customer options, reliability and ease of conversion and no one does it better than Ram,” said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand, FCA – Global. “As part of continued improvement, Ram Commercial addresses all three areas with the introduction of Ram Augmented Reality Upfit Configurator and Q Pro while maintaining industry leadership for ease-to-upfit on our Chassis Cab trucks and ProMaster vans.”

Introduced late last year, the Ram Augmented Reality Upfit Configurator is a computer-generated visual program allowing upfitters and dealers to virtually showcase a number of solutions to customers. Prospective buyers have the opportunity to virtually walk around the vehicle and even view inside to assess the various options via computer simulation. Originally offered on the Ram ProMaster full-size van, the configurator has now expanded to the Ram ProMaster City and the entire Ram Chassis Cab line (3500, 4500 and 5500).

Ram Commercial has officially launched Q Pro, a new qualification process for upfitters to certify their product with Ram Engineering. Q Pro allocates Ram Engineering resources to survey, make recommendations and certify upfitter products. Once certified, the upfitter can use Ram’s Q Pro co-brand to help market their product, and customers can rest assured their new truck and upfit meet the highest standards, including:

Quality, reliability and durability

Regulatory compliance

Standardized process controls

Warranty and continuous improvement

The commercial vehicle market is competitive and the Ram Chassis Cab truck line is designed and engineered with the upfitter in mind. The Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 are the easiest Chassis Cab trucks in the market to upfit, period.

The following features outline Ram Commercial’s claims:

Ram Chassis Cab 3500, 4500 and 5500

Industry standard Cab-axle (CA) lengths and frame width

No DEF tank relocation required

Flat frame rails

Vehicle system interface module (VSIM) to communicate with aftermarket modules

Left- or right-side power takeoff (PTO) capability

Largest-in-class brakes

Electronic stability control (ESC) on all models

Best-in-class fuel tank capacity of 74 gallons

Ram ProMaster vans

Vertical interior walls

Lowest load floor

Predrilled holes for ease of upfit

Best-in-class standard V-6 horsepower

Best-in-class turning diameter

Best in class standard interior cargo height

Ram Commercial lineup

With growing sales, the Ram Truck brand continues to win new customers. The brand has emerged as a leader by investing in new products, infusing them with durable powertrains, robust chassis, new technology and features that further enhance their capabilities while delivering low total cost of ownership. Commercial truck and van customers have a demanding range of needs and require their vehicles to work. The Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups; 3500, 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cabs; Ram C/V and Ram ProMaster vans are designed to deliver a total package.

About Ram Truck Brand

Since its launch as a stand-alone division in 2009, the Ram Truck brand has steadily emerged as an industry leader with America’s longest-lasting line of pickups.

Creating a distinct identity for Ram trucks has allowed the brand to concentrate on core customers and the features they find valuable. Whether focusing on a family that uses a Ram 1500 day-in and day-out, a hard-working Ram 3500 Heavy Duty owner or a business that depends on its Ram ProMaster commercial van every day for deliveries, Ram has the truck market covered.

In order to be the best, it takes a commitment to innovation, capability, efficiency and durability. Ram Truck invests substantially in its products, infusing them with great looks, refined interiors, durable engines and exclusive features that further enhance their capabilities.

Ram continues to beat the competition in the most sought-after titles:

Longest-lasting line of pickups

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Best-in-class ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Best-in-class fuel economy and longest range with exclusive EcoDiesel – 29 mpg and 754 miles with Ram 1500

Best-in-class gas towing – 16,320 pounds with Ram 2500

Highest snow plow rating – Ram 2500 and 3500

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable fullsize off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Truck customers, from half-ton to commercial, have a demanding range of needs and require their vehicles to provide high levels of capability. Ram trucks are designed to deliver a total package.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.