Rainer Holve, Vice President Connected Car, Elektrobit confirmed for Connected Car Detroit

Rainer Holve, Vice President Connected Car, Elektrobit has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Detroit.

Dr. Rainer Holve is an Elektrobit Automotive Vice President based in Germany.

Holve joined Elektrobit Automotive as a software developer in 2000.

He moved to the US in 2008 as general manager of automotive software for Elektrobit and became an Elektrobit Automotive Vice President in 2011.

After his five year tenure in the US, Holve transferred back to Germany in 2013 to pursue his new role, being responsible for EB’s strategy, partnerships and business development in the connected car domain.

Prior to joining Elektrobit, he pursued post-doctoral studies as a researcher in the University of California’s Department of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering in Berkeley.

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the evolution of the connected car. Connected Car Detroit will bring together key stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends that are shaping the evolution of the connected car.

To register for this event, please go to http://connectedcardetroit.com/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44(0) 2921 286 515

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.