Radovan Miucic, Senior Intelligent Vehicle Engineer, Changan US R&D Center confirmed for Connected Car Detroit

Dr Radovan Miucic, Senior Intelligent Vehicle Engineer, Changan US R&D Center has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Detroit.

Dr Miucic is a Senior Intelligent Vehicle Engineer at Changan US R&D Center, within the connected and autonomous vehicle group. Dr Miucic received his B.S., M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in computer engineering from Wayne State University, Detroit MI, in 2001, 2002 and 2009, respectively.

He previously worked as research engineer for Honda R&D Americas and as an embedded software engineer for Delphi and Siemens. He is also Adjunct Professor of ECE at Wayne State University.

His current research is in wireless communication, sensors for autonomous driving, and development of cooperative safety applications and autonomous driving features.

