Put a spring in your step with a super deal on the Volkswagen Crafter

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is offering sizeable savings and attractive finance deals on current Crafter stocks, ahead of the new model making its UK debut at the CV Show next month.

Whether you fund your vans through hire purchase, lease purchase, contract hire or finance lease, the money saving deals now on offer means there has never been a better time to get your hands on this popular and versatile van, which delivers on style, size and space!

Crafter customers opting to take advantage of this latest Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles offer have a choice of finance options to suit their monthly budget.

Those choosing to purchase their van through hire purchase or lease purchase can benefit from 0% APR and a £4,000 deposit contribution**. Both hire and lease purchase offer fixed monthly payments to meet your budget and the opportunity to own your vehicle at the end of the agreement.

Other options include contract hire or finance lease, and Crafter customers choosing these deals could be paying just £279* per month and receiving up to £3,000 initial rental contribution^^ (see finance examples for further information). Contract hire and finance lease can offer more flexible solutions for customers, but don’t include an option to buy at the end of the agreement.

Chris Black, Head of Fleet at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles said: “As we prepare to launch the new Crafter, there are some fantastic finance deals to be had for savvy customers looking to drive away in a Crafter panel van this month. The right finance can make a big difference to a business, and through our Volkswagen Van Centre network we are delighted to be offering these latest deals.

“Each Van Centre has a finance expert on hand to guide business owners through the process, analysing the business needs and recommending the best payment option for the customer.”

The current Crafter offers cover contract hire or finance lease, as well as hire purchase and lease purchase. See finance examples on the following page. For more information and terms and conditions, please visit your local Van Centre or www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.

