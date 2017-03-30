Pulsing start button on new Mustang beats 30 times per minute — like heart of a resting pony

When the ignition button in the new 2018 Ford Mustang is pulsing red, one thing is certain – that pony is ready to run.

Among many updates on the new Mustang, the start button pulses red when the door is unlocked and until the powerful engine is started – giving the Mustang a heartbeat of sorts. At a rate of 30 beats per minute, the start button mirrors the resting heart rate of a pony.

On the backlit button, the words “Engine,” “Start” and “Stop” glow red. The button is encased in a handsome spun aluminum ring. It is positioned on the lower driver’s side of the center stack below the audio system and climate controls.

The new ignition button is one of many changes customers will see when the 2018 Mustang reaches showrooms this fall. Other highlights include a 12-inch all-digital, customizable instrument cluster, an available all-new 10-speed automatic transmission, and a redesigned front and rear end that give Mustang a leaner, more athletic appearance.

