PSR-STA vehicle is ready to go in London competition Sunday

The high school Experimental Vehicle Team (EVT) sponsored by Power Systems Research has officially passed all of the necessary steps to be able to compete in the Drivers’ World Championship this Sunday in London.

The competition is part of the international Shell Eco Marathon. The EVT is made up of students at St. Thomas Academy located in St. Paul, Minnesota USA.

