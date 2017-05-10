PSA: Shareholders’ meeting of 10 May 2017

Shareholders’ Meeting of Peugeot S.A. was held on 10 May 2017, under the Chairmanship of Mr Louis Gallois, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The Shareholders’ Meeting adopted all the resolutions recommended by the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board, particularly the proposal to pay a dividend, for the first time since 2011, in an amount of €0.48 per share for financial year 2016.

The shareholders of Groupe PSA also approved renewing the terms of office of Pamela Knapp, Helle Kristoffersen, Henri Philippe Reichstul and Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux.

They confirmed the ratification of the co-opting, proposed by the government, of Jack Azoulay, to replace Bruno Bézard, the appointment of Florence Verzelen to replace the company SOGEPA and the appointment of Bénédicte Juyaux as member of the Supervisory Board representing the employee shareholders.

The elements of the Managing Board compensation paid for financial year 2016 and planned for financial year 2017 were also approved.

Lastly, the Shareholders’ Meeting approved the financing proposed for the purchase of the European activities of the General Motors group.

The webcast of the Shareholders’ Meeting and the full results of the votes on the resolutions are available on the website groupe-psa.com/en.

