PSA Retail inaugurates its Lille flagship in Roncq

Today, PSA Retail is inaugurating its first three-brand site in France’s Hauts-de-France region, in the town of Roncq, north of the French Flanders capital.

PEUGEOT’s historic site now handles the Group’s three brands: PEUGEOT, CITROËN and DS, providing customers in the north of Lille with the entire complementary offering of the Groupe PSA’s three brands.

The after sales service for customers of the three brands is supplemented with a Euro Repar Car Service, specialised in servicing and mechanics for all makes of vehicles, thus covering all of the market’s service requirements. This is a first in France at a PSA Retail site.

75 professionals serving customers on a strategically located site

The address to be remembered: 13, Rue du Dronckaert in Roncq.

With a total surface area of 25,000 m², including 8,000 m² of covered space, the site is designed to cater for a large number of customers in excellent conditions. The spaces dedicated to each of the brands reflect the latest trends and their image.

Boasting an ideal location near the “Promenade des Flandres” – a major, fast-developing retail trade area in the North of Lille – PSA Retail Roncq, at 13, Rue du Dronckaert, places all the skills of its 75 employees (sales representatives, administrative staff and technicians) at the disposal of local customers to offer them top quality service.

We can thus “pool the Group’s automotive strengths and skills to create strong business dynamics at the local and regional level”, said Site Manager Nicolas Blondeau.

The new site is designed to support a major ambition held by PSA Retail’s various business lines: a full year sales target of 4,320 vehicles (3,120 new and 1,200 used) and a volume of 40,000 hours of servicing per year in the brands’ after sales workshop.

PSA Retail in the greater Lille area: a comprehensive network

With the new three-brand site of Roncq, PSA Retail rounds off its commercial and service offering for the metropolis of Lille.

Three PEUGEOT sites (Villeneuve d’Ascq, Fâches and Roubaix), four CITROËN sites (Lomme, Hellemmes, Fâches and Lesquin), a three-brand site (Roncq) and a spare parts platform (Seclin), all operated by PSA Retail, form a network around the regional capital, covering the four points of the compass.

Hervé Krux, Head of PSA Retail France SAS made the following statement: “The Roncq site illustrates the top quality approach that we want to implement in our three-brand sites, with a distinctive customer experience for each brand reflecting each brand’s own identity, combined with a top class after sales service, which will promote customer loyalty and help to win new customers”.

Philippe Borgies, Head of PSA Retail’s Northern Platform added: “The entire team at PSA Retail’s Northern Platform is extremely proud to be inaugurating the new site of Roncq today, enabling us to present our customers with the full scope of the Groupe PSA’s complementary three-brand offering, as well as a comprehensive range of services with the brands’ after sales service offer and the Euro Repar Car Service. A benchmark automotive site to serve the customers of the Lille region”

