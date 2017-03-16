PSA Group will assemble the new Peugeot Expert and Citroën Jumpy in Uruguay for the Latin American market

Leader in the commercial vehicle market in Europe with 21.3% market share at end February 2017, PSA Group is currently rolling out its LCV sales offering in Latin America.

The Group will launch 16 new models in the region by 2021, including several commercial vehicles, such as the new Peugeot Expert and Citroën Jumpy. The very promising LCV segment in these markets – with a potential of one million vehicles per year – represents an opportunity to boost the Group’s growth in Latin America.

In 2016, PSA Group implemented a regional structure dedicated to the LCV segment to offer competitive products adapted to uses as well as high quality services for our professional customers, both during and after the sale. By assembling vehicles in Uruguay, close to our target markets, we will be able to propose a new competitive offering to our customers.

Carlos Tavares declared: “PSA Group has achieved an impressive recovery in the region over the last few years and this partnership fits into the Core Model Strategy of the Push to Pass Plan. It illustrates the relevant business model that the Group has developed in Latin America for profitable growth.”

EASA comprises the Afsa and Oversil companies, respectively brand importers for Peugeot (since 1950) and Citroën (since 1964) in Uruguay. Nordex has a long tradition of vehicle manufacturing in Uruguay, notably for PSA Group.

