PSA Group starts operations in USA with car sharing services

The first launch of mobility services in North America is through Free2Move, PSA Group’s mobility brand and its partner Travelcar, a start-up founded in 2012. The car sharing service for travellers will initially be available at Los Angeles airport starting from 3 April 2017 before a larger deployment in the United States. This offer is designed to optimize cars ensuring they rarely go unused, providing advantageous solutions to car owners (free or advantageous-price parking in addition to the benefit from the rent) and to car users (rental price approx. 50% less expensive than with a traditional car rental offer).

PSA North America with the initial task of developing the mobility services with the Group’s partners will start developing these projects. The following step is to develop mobility solutions with PSA Group cars, before marketing vehicles directly in North America, identifying regional sourcing opportunities when appropriate; as per the “Push to Pass” plan unveiled on 6 April 2016.

Larry Dominique is appointed Senior Vice President & Head of the North American entity. He has over 30 years’ experience in the U.S. automotive industry, having worked at General Motors, Chrysler, Nissan – and most recently – serving as President of Automotive Lease Guide (ALG) and Executive Vice President of TrueCar.

The PSA North American entity reports to PSA Group’s Corporate Planning and Programs, led by Executive Vice President Patrice Lucas.

“With the creation of the PSA North American entity, PSA Group makes an important step forward in the roll-out of our project to progressively enter the region” said Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board. “Moving forward, we will ramp up our mobility activities and the development of car-sharing services, among other efforts. Today we start with our partner TravelCar.”

