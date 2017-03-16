The PSA Group has launched the industrial transformation of its production centre in Palomar, Argentina

This transformation is consistent with the regional objectives established by the PSA Group’s plan for profitable growth “Push to Pass”.

An event was held today to celebrate the transformation of the Palomar production centre and was attended by Mr Mauricio Macri, the President of the Republic of Argentina, Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board of the PSA Group, as well as Carlos Gomes, Director for the Latin America region and Luis Ureta Saenz Peña, President of the PSA Group in Argentina.

The transformation plan for the production centre in Palomar is consistent with the goals of the Push to Pass plan, and encompasses clear objectives for the PSA Group in the Latin America region: profitable growth, the launch of numerous new models within Mercosur, a doubling in sales volumes outside Mercosur, an aggressive programme of local integration and a threefold increase in profits.

Following the announcement last December of its desire to transform the production centre in Palomar into a benchmark site from both an economic and quality standpoint, the Group is now presenting the results of its plan for the transformation and modernisation of the site.

It aims to modernise the Palomar industrial site by investing at the level required to guarantee optimal performance and the sustainability of the site.

The multi-body type line with full kitting logistics is already operational and the new CMP (Common Modular Platform) platform will be incorporated into the factory in 2019. Suppliers will be included at the centre of the site to reduce logistics costs and optimise the value chain.

With this transformation, the PSA Group is also aiming for a 50% reduction in energy and water consumption per vehicle.

On this occasion, Carlos Gomes stated that: “This transformation is part of the Push to Pass plan and aims to strengthen our profitable growth in Latin America based on a relevant economic model. The Group is investing and deploying the best of its know-how with one simple objective: making the Palomar site into the factory of the future and a worldwide benchmark”.

The Palomar production centre, located in the Province of Buenos Aires, has been producing vehicles for the Peugeot and Citroën brands for the Latin America region since 1980.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.