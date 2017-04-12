Prins wins ‘INPRO 2017 – Innovative Technology’ Award at GasShow 2017

During GasShow 2017 that took place on 7 and 8 April 2017 in Warsaw Poland, Prins Autogassystemen was awarded the ‘INPRO 2017 Innovative Technology’ award for its Dual Injection Technology.

The Prins VSI Dual Injection technology is the most innovative and reliable LPG System currently available. Its unique and advance software strategy make that the system uses less than 5% petrol and is specially designed for those petrol engines that combine Multipoint Injection (MPI) and Direct Injection in one. The technology is available on products for a wide range of vehicles like 2017 Ford F150 3.5 V6 Ecoboost and VAG models 1.8/2.0 TFSI.

The system comes with the new and revolutionary Prins eVP-500 LPG reducer. The Prins electronic Variable Pressure (eVP) reducer is a patented state of the art product ready to transform the LPG market. Not only supports the eVP 400-500hp, it also extends the benefits of an electronically controlled system like the Prins VSI system by bringing the possibility to fully control the system pressure. To convert new, extremely downsized DI engines the need to dynamically vary the system pressure in the LPG system becomes much more urgent. The eVP is able to continuously adjust the system pressure to the demands of the VSI system by use of smart algorithms.

“We are pleased that our innovative Dual Injection technology has won this award” said Bart van Aerle, Vice President, Prins. “Our Dual Injection technology is recognition of all our R&D efforts which have resulted in a reliable and high quality system with considerable emissions benefits and cost reductions.”

More information about GasShow and the award: www.gasshow.pl/en

