Preston Feight to chair ACEA’s Commercial Vehicle Board in 2017

The Commercial Vehicle Board of Directors of the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) has elected Preston Feight, President of DAF Trucks, as its Chairman for 2017. Mr Feight takes over the chairmanship from Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO of Volvo Group.

“Our industry’s top priorities this year will be continuing the drive to reduce CO2 emissions from road freight transport, further improving safety, and deploying the latest smart mobility technologies,” Mr Feight stated. “2017 will be a challenging and busy year, with a lot in the legislative pipeline for the commercial vehicle sector.”

For instance, regulation on the certification of CO2 emissions from heavy-duty vehicles should be voted by EU member states this year, and the European Commission is to table a proposal on the monitoring and reporting of CO2 and fuel consumption. In addition, the Commission is expected to publish proposals on Road Infrastructure Charging and on an update of the General Safety Regulation.

ACEA’s Commercial Vehicle Board elects a new Chairman for a yearly term.

