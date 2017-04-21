Under pressure: submissions due for FCA US 2017 ‘Drive for Design’ contest

High school students face plenty of deadlines – term papers, school applications, prom tickets are just a few of them. Here is one for young aspiring automotive designers: Just one week remains to submit your sketch for the FCA US 2017 ‘’Drive for Design’’ contest.

The FCA US Product Design Office is encouraging all U.S. high school students in grades 10-12 to design a Dodge vehicle 30 years in the future and submit their entry by Friday, April 28, 2017, via www.FCAdrivefordesign.com.

“The deadline for this contest is approaching quickly and we are extremely excited to see what the students will sketch and submit this year,” said Mark Trostle, Head of Performance, Passenger Car and Utility Vehicle Design, FCA – North America. “Our partnerships with both Lawrence Technological University and EyesOn Design have elevated our anticipation even more as this is a wonderful opportunity to open doors, educate, inform and inspire young students with natural artistic talent.”

Returning for the fifth consecutive year, the FCA design team is proud to partner with EyesOn Design and Lawrence Technological University for this year’s contest.

Lawrence Technological University (LTU) is a private university that offers more than 100 programs through the doctoral level in its Colleges of Architecture and Design, Arts and Sciences, Engineering, and Management. LTU is offering a $50,000 scholarship award and a two-week summer automotive design course to contest winners.

In addition, the FCA US Product Design Office is partnering with EyesOn Design, an organization that focuses on the automotive community and students coming together to commemorate, reflect and appreciate the craftsmanship and beauty of vehicle design. Winners will receive their awards on Friday, June 16 at the organization’s “Vision Honored” Black Tie and Silent Auction, an annual event that kicks off the EyesOn Design Automotive Design Exhibition that takes place each Father’s Day weekend at the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan. This year’s event goes hand-in-hand with the Drive for Design contest as each focuses on “30 years in the future.”

Three winners will receive the following prizes:

First place:

$50,000 scholarship to Lawrence Technological University in Southfield, Mich. (must meet college entry requirements)

Two-week summer automotive design course at Lawrence Technological University (includes housing, meals and field trips)

Three passes to the EyesOn Design Vision Honored Black Tie and Silent Auction, along with FCA design team members

Three passes to the EyesOn Design Automotive Design Exhibition in Grosse Pointe Shores

Three-day/two-night stay in Michigan (includes flight, hotel and rental car)

An Apple MacBook Pro

*Scholarship awarded by Lawrence Technological University available only to student who is currently a junior and must be admitted to LTU for Fall 2018

Second and third places:

Two-week summer automotive design course at Lawrence Technological University (includes housing, meals and field trips)

Three passes to the EyesOn Design Vision Honored Black Tie and Silent Auction, along with FCA design team members

Three passes to the EyesOn Design Automotive Design Exhibition in Grosse Pointe Shores

Three-day/two-night stay in Michigan (includes flight, hotel and rental car)

An Apple iPad and Apple Pencil

Contest rules and information can be found at www.FCAdrivefordesign.com. Updates will be posted on the FCA US Facebook page (www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica) Twitter (@FiatChrysler_NA) and Instagram (@FiatChrysler_NA) using the hashtag #DriveForDesign.

