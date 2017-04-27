Preh recognized as John Deere “Partner-Level Supplier”

Preh is pleased to announce that it has been named a John Deere Partner-Level Supplier for the 2016 Achieving Excellence Program. The award represents John Deere’s highest supplier rating. Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, cost management, delivery, technical support and wavelength, which is a measure of responsiveness.

The Award was handed over by Pierre J. Guyot (Vice President, Global Supply Management and Logistics Deere and Company) and Rich Czarnecki (Vice President, Global Supply Management at John Deere Agricultural and Turf Division) to Preh managers Charlie Cai (Managing Director Purchasing/Supply Chain Management/Commercial Vehicles) and Jürgen Jungert (Head of Department Sales and Product Management Commercial Vehicles) at the John Deere Supplier Conference 2017 in Zweibrücken/Germany.

John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement. A supplier’s overall classification is based on the lowest rating received in any single area.

Preh was selected in recognition of its dedication to providing HMI products of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement.

John Deere defines their Partner-Level designation as: “a supplier who goes above and beyond our performance standards, reaches world-class levels, and has a measurable effect on our level of customer satisfaction.”

Charlie Cai, Preh managing director responsible for the division Commercial Vehicles HMI said: “It is a great honor for us to be named a John Deere Partner-Level Supplier. This confirms that we are definitely on the right track with our smart and reliable HMI solutions for rough use conditions.”

