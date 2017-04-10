Preh recognized by General Motors as 2016 Supplier of the Year winner

GM recognized 118 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value or brought new innovations to the company. The announcement represented the most suppliers GM has recognized since debuting the Supplier of the Year event in 1992. This is the 5th time Preh has received the award.

“We are focused on building positive supplier relationships, bringing new, customer-centric innovations to GM and being the OEM of choice among suppliers,” said Steve Kiefer, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “The companies we recognize tonight not only have brought innovation, they delivered it with the quality our customers deserve.”

More than half of the suppliers are repeat winners from 2015.

Winning suppliers were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives and selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Indirect Purchasing, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

“It is a great honor for us to be among the top suppliers of GM once again. We are proud of this award, because it confirms that our commitment to innovation and quality in the development, manufacturing and supply of human machine interface systems is appreciated by one of our most important customers”, said Christoph Hummel, CEO of Preh.

