Pre-sales have started: The new Arteon can now be ordered

Just two days after its world premiere at the Geneva International Motor Show, pre-sales of the new Arteon start today in Germany. Available to order and configure at launch are the two most powerful petrol and diesel engines – a TSI delivering 206 kW / 280 PS and a TDI biturbo producing 176 kW / 240 PS. Both top versions are supplied as standard with a dual clutch gearbox (DSG) and 4Motion all-wheel drive.

The new Arteon is set to thrill customers with its combination of emotional design, sporty charisma, great flexibility and generous space. Further aspects that would be considered plus points in any vehicle class include excellent rear legroom and luggage space of 563 to 1,557 litres. On the purely technical side, the new Volkswagen scores with front-wheel and all-wheel drive, plus digitalised displays and controls. Further features include an Active Info Display (fully digital and programmable instruments), a head-up display and the new Discover Pro infotainment system with a 9.2-inch glass screen and gesture control.

The Arteon’s innovative driver assistance and convenience systems match its overall concept. Three of its new technologies illustrate this. The latest generation of Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) now takes into account speed limits and route information and automatically adjusts driving speed accordingly. Thanks to the navigation system’s GPS and road data, the new dynamic cornering lights with predictive beam control anticipate when a bend is approaching and illuminate it before the driver actively turns into the bend. The second generation of Emergency Assist offers more safety: if the driver becomes incapacitated for health reasons, the system not only slows the car down within system limits, but now also steers it into the slow lane, traffic behind permitting.

Along with the high-quality base version, the gran turismo will be available in two exclusive equipment lines: the ‘Elegance’ and ‘R-Line’. The standard configuration of the Arteon Elegance is focused heavily on a cultivated look. The Arteon R-Line, meanwhile, puts sportiness even more at the heart of the vehicle’s configuration – as is typical of all Volkswagen R-Line models. Based on the different orientations of these three equipment lines, the fastback model can be extensively personalised. The range of optional equipment includes features such as a panoramic tilt/slide sunroof, three-zone automatic air conditioning (Air Care Climatronic including air quality sensor and allergen filter), massage seats in front, heated steering wheel and two-tone nappa leather interior.

The prices for the Arteon (in Germany) in combination with the two highest power output levels of 206 kW / 280 PS (TSI) and 176 kW / 240 PS (TDI) start from € 49.325 and € 51.600 respectively.

