Prabhjit Didyala, Managing Director and Lead for Automotive & Industrial Equipment, Accenture confirmed for Connected Car Pune

Prabhjit Didyala, Managing Director and Lead for Automotive & Industrial Equipment, Accenture confirmed for Connected Car Pune.

Prabhjit Didyala is Managing Director and Lead for Automotive and Industrial Equipment with Accenture in India. His recent work has been on project engagements in innovation, product development and launch, business planning, strategy and corporate development, and organisational effectiveness and design.

His areas of interest include customer insight, innovative go-to-market models, reverse and frugal innovation, product development, incubating new business ideas, and building new business ventures.

Mr. Didyala has more than 18 years of experience working at Accenture, BCG, DuPont, and Tata Cummins. He has worked with large and medium-sized clients in multiple industries, including automotive, engineering, consumer goods, chemicals, life sciences and banking.

About Connected Car Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Connected Car Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, Connected Car Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Pune takes place on 29 November 2017 at the The Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-pune/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry over the next decade and beyond.

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.