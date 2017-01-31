Ricardo joins McLaren Automotive in collaboration on future combustion technology

The strategic partnership announced today by McLaren Automotive, aims to design and develop technology for the next generation of high performance, low carbon powertrains. It also aims to further facilitate CO2 reductions while simultaneously increasing engine output. The technology is destined for application in future McLaren engines. The project is supported and part-funded by UK Government through the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) – with balancing contributions by the project partners – and will also improve the UK’s development and production capabilities of low-CO2 internal combustion engine technology.

Ricardo joins project leader McLaren Automotive as its longstanding engine manufacturing partner, having previously also collaborated on the design and development of the McLaren M838T engine which has enjoyed multiple category wins over successive years in the International Engine of the Year awards. Ricardo and McLaren Automotive will be joined by BMW while Grainger and Worrall will deliver complex, lightweight casting technology, Lentus Composites will contribute knowledge in specialist composite structures, and the University of Bath will bring its advanced research and development capabilities in internal combustion engine systems efficiency.

“The entire team at Ricardo is enthusiastic to working with this partnership led by McLaren, aiming to create technologies for the next generation of power-dense, high fuel efficiency engines,” commented MD of the Ricardo engines business unit. “This project will help to ensure the continued UK leadership in high performance, low carbon propulsion technology, and builds upon our highly successful collaboration with McLaren Automotive.”