Most powerful E-Class now available to order: Sales launch for the new Mercedes-AMG E 63 4MATIC+

The most powerful E‑Class of all time is now available to order. In the spring of 2017 three Mercedes‑AMG models will arrive at sales outlets in the guise of the E 63 4MATIC+*, E 63 S 4MATIC+ and E 63 S 4MATIC+ “Edition 1″.

With the new generation of the E 63 4MATIC+ and E 63 S 4MATIC+, Mercedes‑AMG is taking the dynamic driving limits of the performance saloon to a completely new level. The vehicle’s beating heart is the powerful 4.0‑litre V8 biturbo engine. In the E 63 4MATIC+ it boasts an output of 420 kW (571 hp), while in the E 63 S 4MATIC+ it achieves a new peak power of 450 kW (612 hp). This makes the V8 the most powerful engine to have ever been installed in an E‑Class. At the same time, thanks to the AMG Cylinder Management intelligent cylinder shut-off system it has been possible to increase the efficiency of the engine significantly. By accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, the new executive saloon additionally achieves a new best value in its class.

The AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive is a completely new development combining the advantages of various drive configurations in one: torque distribution on the front and rear axles is fully variable for the first time. This ensures optimum traction, whatever the road conditions.

A further highlight is the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT (Multi Clutch Technology) 9‑speed sports transmission. It is combined for the first time with a wet start-up clutch. This has enabled more agile response times to be achieved.

Available for around a year after the market launch, the E 63 S 4MATIC+ “Edition 1″ is an exclusive and distinctive offering. The special edition is available in designo selenite grey magno paint finish or optionally in designo night black magno. The dynamic stripes across the side sill panels set off the long side view to optimum effect. Added to this are new AMG 20‑inch forged wheels in matt black with high-gloss polished rim flange and the AMG Night package.

AMG Performance seats in black nappa leather with yellow topstitching create a sporty ambience in the interior. Also colour-coordinated are the AMG Performance sports steering wheel, the upper part of the dashboard, the door panels, centre console, AMG floor mats and analogue clock featuring an IWC design. Carbon-fibre trim elements further enhance the exciting juxtaposition of colours and materials.

Prices** at a glance:

Mercedes-AMG E 63 4MATIC+: 109,837 euros

Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+: 121,618 euros

Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ “Edition 1″: 136,910 euros

* Details for all three models: Fuel consumption combined: 9.1–8 .8 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 207-199 g/km

** in Germany, incl. 19% VAT

