Porsche reports new all-time record sales month in April

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA), importer and distributor in the United States of Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and Cayman, Panamera, Cayenne, and Macan model lines, today announced April 2017 sales of 5,529 vehicles. This is a 2.2 percent increase over April 2016. Year-to-date, sales are up 3.4 percent over last year with 18,247 vehicles.

Panamera sales were particularly strong with 1,098 deliveries in the new model’s first full month on the market, a remarkable 196 percent increase over April of last year. Boxster deliveries stood at 319, a 42.4 percent increase over last year.

“We are pleased to see such a strong start for our new Panamera, surpassing the 1,000 unit per month mark for the first time ever,” remarked Klaus Zellmer, President and Chief Executive Officer of PCNA. “April is always a strong month for Porsche, and 2017 is no different.”

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle sales in the U.S. were 1,641, a 9.6 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Year-to-date, CPO sales are up 10.6 percent and stand at 5,947 for the first four months of 2017.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.