Popular sedan Ciaz now to be sold exclusively through NEXA

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced that starting April 1, its popular midsize sedan Ciaz will be sold exclusively through NEXA outlets across India.

Ciaz, popular for its elegant looks, plush interiors, comfortable and generous cabin is the leader in the midsize sedan segment, growing 22% to nearly 60,000 units during April-February 2016-17. Launched in October 2014, Ciaz is one of the most successful models from Maruti Suzuki, having sold over 150,000 units since inception. Ciaz comes with an assurance of advanced safety. It is certified for offset and side impact crash tests and pedestrian safety ahead of norms.

NEXA, the premium retail channel from Maruti Suzuki, was launched in July 2015 to offer customers a premium retail experience. This was through enhanced showroom ambience, using technology and driven by relationship managers. NEXA has redefined the car purchase and owner experience in India for the customer. NEXA is presently operating at over 250 outlets and has cumulatively sold over 200,000 cars.

Ciaz and NEXA together make for a powerful combination to delight the customer for his car buying experiences.

Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Maruti Suzuki India Limited R S Kalsi said: “Today, NEXA has established itself as a successful model with over 200,000 cars being delivered in less than two years of launch. Ciaz at NEXA gives us the confidence to do even better and strengthen the brand Maruti Suzuki. Through this move, we will be able to offer the Nexa experience to new customers. At the same time, Ciaz will help us achieve our sustained long term goal of 20% sales through NEXA.”

Besides Ciaz, NEXA features IGNIS a car for millennials, Baleno the premium hatchback, Baleno RS performance hatchback, and S-Cross premium crossover.

