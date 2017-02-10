Polestar appoints Duncan Forrester as Vice President, Global Head of PR and Communications

Polestar, the performance brand of Volvo Car Group, has appointed Duncan Forrester as its first Vice President and Global Head of PR and Communications.

Reporting to Polestar Chief Executive Officer, Nick Connor, Forrester joins Polestar on February 27 from McLaren Automotive, having also previously held the role of Vice President, Product and Brand Communication for Volvo Car Group.

Announcing the appointment, Nick Connor commented; “I’m delighted to welcome Duncan to Polestar, and back to Volvo Car Group. His experience, firstly being intimately involved in the launch strategy for the recently-introduced Volvo models as well as, more recently, with super car manufacturer McLaren Automotive, gives him a unique insight into Polestar and the importance of the Volvo Car Group’s rapidly-developing performance business. The Polestar story will accelerate very quickly in the coming months and years and the communication with the media and influencers will play a pivotal part in the success of the company’s future.”

In his previous time with Volvo Cars, Duncan Forrester was heavily involved in Polestar as a member of the Volvo Polestar Motorsport Board. Upon his new appointment, Forrester commented: “I’m very glad to be joining Polestar, and at such a transformational time for the company. Polestar has a rich history in motor racing and has shown how motorsport can help develop the awareness and perception of the company’s road cars. From the initial Volvo C30 Polestar Concept through to today’s S60 and V60 Polestar models, the company has created some outstanding products. And that’s just the start of what’s to come. I look forward to introducing the world’s media to Polestar’s next chapter in the not-too-distant future.”

Polestar was founded as a motorsport team in 1996 and has been successful in numerous championships, racing with various Volvo models, most recently claiming a fourth straight double Scandinavian Touring Car Championship (STCC) title and claiming their maiden World Touring Car Championship (WTCC) victory.

In 2009, Polestar started to offer performance related products and thereby intensified the business relationship with Volvo Cars. The first performance cars, based on Volvo’s S60 and V60 models, were launched in 2014 and in 2015, Volvo Cars acquired the performance unit of Polestar as a strong commitment towards a credible performance offer and with the mission to define future premium performance. The motorsport unit continues under ownership of Christian Dahl with the name Cyan Racing.

