Plans for two new Q models in the Audi production network

Audi is to expand its portfolio with two new Q models and has announced where they will be built: Production of the Audi Q8 will start in Bratislava (Slovakia) in 2018 and the first Audi Q4 will drive off the assembly line in Győr (Hungary) in 2019.

“We will integrate two completely new Q‑models into the existing production network and will thus increase our competitiveness in an extremely important segment,” stated Audi’s Board of Management Member for Production and Logistics, Prof. Dr. Hubert Waltl.

With the Audi Q8, the brand will open up a new segment for its top-end models. The premium SUV in a coupe style combines great spaciousness with emotive design and offers the latest technologies in assistance and infotainment systems. Audi will produce the model in Bratislava as of 2018. The Audi Q7 has already been produced at the Slovakian plant since 2005. Meanwhile, the second generation of the large SUV is in production there, as an S version and as the Q7 e-tron plug-in hybrid.

In 2019, production of the Audi Q4 will start at Audi Hungaria in Győr. With this model, the brand is entering the segment of compact utility vehicles (CUVs). The very sporty Audi Q4 with its typical coupe-style silhouette will be positioned between the Audi Q3 and Q5. And as of 2018, Audi Hungaria will also be responsible for production of the Audi Q3 compact SUV, which until then will continue to be produced in Martorell, Spain.

Fuel consumption of the models named above:

Audi Q3:

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 8.6 – 4.2**;

Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 203 – 109**

Audi Q5:

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 8.5 – 4.5**;

Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 195 – 117**

Audi Q7:

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.6 – 5.5**;

Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 199 – 144**

** Figures depend on the tire/wheel sets used.

Audi Q4:

This automobile is not yet offered for sale. It does not yet have type approval and is therefore not subject to EU Directive 1999/94/EC.

Audi Q8:

This automobile is not yet offered for sale. It does not yet have type approval and is therefore not subject to EU Directive 1999/94/EC.

