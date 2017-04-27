Pioneer announces management changes

Pioneer Corporation announced management changes as follows:

＜Management change effective April 16, 2017＞

Executive Officer newly elected:

・Mr. Mitsumasa Kato, previously General Manager of Project Owner Division. Effective April 16, 2017, he became General Manager of Engineering Development Division, and Engineering Management Division of Engineering Development Division. ＜Changes in occupation of management effective April 16, 2017＞ Name New occupation Previous occupation Mr. Ikuo Tsuritani Senior Executive Officer General Manager of Kawagoe Plant and in charge of Quality Assurance Division General Manager of Kawagoe Plant, General Manager of Product Management Division, and in charge of Quality Assurance Division ＜Management changes effective June 28, 2017＞ Directors and Senior Executive Officer who will retire:

• Mr. Mikio Ono, currently Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer, and in charge of new businesses, related businesses, Research & Development Division, and export management in general. Effective June 28, 2017, he will become Special Counselor.

• Mr. Masahiro Kawamura, currently Director and Senior Executive Officer, and General Manager of Corporate Management Division and in charge of Intellectual Property Division. Effective June 28, 2017, he will become Counselor.

• Mr. Takashige Nakano, currently Director and Senior Executive Officer, and in charge of Car Electronics Business. Effective June 28, 2017, he will become Director and Chairman of Increment P Corporation. 2

• Mr. Ikuo Tsuritani, currently Senior Executive Officer, and General Manager of Kawagoe Plant and in charge of Quality Assurance Division. Effective June 28, 2017, he will become Counselor. Candidates for Directors to be newly elected:

• Mr. Harumitsu Saito, currently Senior Executive Officer, and General Manager of Business Administration Division. • Mr. Koichi Moriya, currently Senior Executive Officer, and in charge of Human Resources Division, General Administration Division, IT Division, Legal & Risk Management Division, Audit Division, CSR, and ecology.

•Mr. Satoshi Ohdate, currently Senior Executive Officer, and General Manager of Consumer Car Electronics Business Division, and in charge of Pioneer Sales & Marketing Corporation. •Mr. Shinsuke Nishimura, currently Executive Officer, and General Manager of Autonomous Driving Systems Business Development Division. Executive Officers to be newly elected:

•Mr. Gregory R. Pierson, currently Executive Vice President & Chief Legal Officer, Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. Effective June 28, 2017, he will be Chief Legal Officer for the Americas, and Executive Vice President, Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc.

•Mr. Steven R. Moerner, currently President & COO, Pioneer Automotive Technologies, Inc. Effective June 28, 2017, he will be in charge of Car OEM Business for the Americas, President & COO, Pioneer Automotive Technologies, Inc.

