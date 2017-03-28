Pierburg receives VQE award from Volvo

Two Pierburg GmbH’s locations were recently presented with the Volvo Cars Quality Excellence (VQE) award. Conditions for receiving this prestigious quality award are outstanding supplier quality strictly monitored over 12 consecutive months, with the supplier required to maintain an exceptionally good rating in twelve supply chain segments.

The award was officially handed over at the Volvo headquarters in Göteborg, Sweden. Attending the ceremony and accepting the awards were Plant Manager Dr. Jochen Luft, and Sahil Cubuk, Quality Customer, on behalf of Pierburg’s Neuss Niederrhein location, as well as, on behalf of the Pierburg Hartha location, Olivier Lemaire, Sales, and Thomas Jäpel, Quality Customer. The award was presented by Bill Rosenlund, Head of Quality Management at Volvo and Bert Larsson, Director Powertrain Purchasing, Volvo. The winning Pierburg locations supply Volvo with solenoid valves, cooler modules, water pumps, and recirculating water pumps.

Dr. Luft commented: “Volvo has been a customer of ours for many years. We are especially proud to have received such a prestigious award for our efforts over the past years, thus also further strengthening our relations with the customer. My thanks go to all the employees whose work has earned us this distinction.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.