Phillips 66 to present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) President Tim Taylor will speak to investors and securities analysts at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Refining Conference on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at 10:10 a.m. EST. Taylor will discuss how the company is executing its strategy, including continued commitment to growth through disciplined capital allocation.

To access the webcast, go to the Phillips 66 Investors site, www.phillips66.com/investors, and click on “Events & Presentations.” A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Investors site approximately two hours after the live call. A transcript also will be available at a later date.

