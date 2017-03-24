Phillips 66 to announce first-quarter financial results

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) executive management will host a conference call webcast at noon EDT on Friday, April 28, to discuss the company’s first-quarter 2017 financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on strategic initiatives.

To access the webcast, go to the Phillips 66 Investors site, www.phillips66.com/investors, and click on “Events & Presentations.” A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Investors site approximately two hours after the live call, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

