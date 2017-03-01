Peugeot gears up for an SUV and sustainable mobility offensive at 87th Geneva International Motor Show

Following 2016, a year which marked an outstanding 12.3% growth in its worldwide sales, PEUGEOT is starting 2017 with confidence and rolling out an SUV and sustainable mobility offensive at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show.

As part of the SUV offensive the PEUGEOT 2008, 3008 and 5008, three models which are the backbone of PEUGEOT’s new SUV range, will be displayed on stand.

The PEUGEOT 3008 SUV has seen considerable success in Europe and overseas with almost 100,000 orders since market launch four months ago, as well as great critical acclaim, winning twenty awards worldwide already.

The success of PEUGEOT 3008 SUV also paves the way for the imminent all-new PEUGEOT 5008 SUV. On show at Geneva, it represents a unique offering in the large, seven-seater C-SUV segment, with a highly flexible interior and leading-edge technology.

Completing the SUV line-up, the compact PEUGEOT 2008 continues to attract new customers with worldwide sales up by 10% in 2016.

As part of its sustainable mobility offensive, PEUGEOT will display the world premiere of the Partner Tepee Electric, which has been developed for customers who want electric mobility and practicality combined. The PEUGEOT Partner Tepee boasts an impressive range of over 105 miles, making it a fully accessible and practical vehicle for those looking to make the switch to electric.

PEUGEOT will also reveal a glimpse into the future of mobility at the show with the INSTINCT Concept, a unique ‘Shooting Brake’ which offers the option of fully autonomous driving. The concept integrates the data that the user wishes to share with it to ensure that from home to work and leisure the driver will experience mobility in a whole new way.

The Responsive i-Cockpitinterior architecture offered by the INSTINCT Concept provides a highly tactile, adaptable cabin which switches from being a focused driving environment to a comfortable lounge space.

The all-new models will be displayed on PEUGEOT’s elegant two-tone black-copper stand, located in Hall 6, with a surface area of 2,300m².

The stand offers a chance for visitors to immerse themselves in the new SUV product line-up through an experience zone, where eight learning experiments will be set up to illustrate the Advanced Grip Control, Hill Assist Descent Control (HADC), Active Safety Brake, Distance Alert and Active Lane Departure Warning features. These driving assistance features presented on PEUGEOT’s SUV range illustrate its aim of achieving vehicle autonomy by 2020.

As part of PEUGEOT’s sustainable mobility offering the stand at Geneva will also contain an electric area with a range of electric mobility solutions: electric-assist scooters, motor scooters and private vehicles.

David Peel, Managing Director at PEUGEOT UK commented: “Our offering at Geneva this year is a statement of intent. In the burgeoning SUV segment, three very strong offerings put PEUGEOT very much at the forefront.”

“We are also especially excited to demonstrate our latest range of future-proof models and concepts, including the INSTINCT Concept, a truly unique proposition demonstrating that the autonomous future is happening now and PEUGEOT is right at the head of the game.”

The Geneva Motor Show opens to the public on March 9.

