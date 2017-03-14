PEUGEOT expert wins Small Panel Van of the Year in Vans A2Z Van of the Year Awards 2017

The New PEUGEOT Expert has won its second award in two weeks by taking the prize for the ‘Small Panel Van of the Year’ in the 2017 Vans A2Z Van of the Year Awards. The award was presented at a ceremony held at the renowned Twickenham Rugby Ground in West London. This award is the third accolade bestowed on the New Expert, following the What Van? 2017 ‘Light Commercial of the Year’ and ‘Medium Van of the Year’ awards presented in December.

VansA2Z Editor, Neil McIntee, said: “Being based on a modular platform means that the PEUGEOT Expert can offer a varied choice of load lengths and volumes, and it benefits from a state-of-the art range of diesel power units, not to mention having very car-like driving characteristics, and the icing on the cake is an enviable payload potential; a winning combination.”

Commenting on the award, Louise Neilson, Head of Business Sales at PEUGEOT, said, “It’s a real pleasure to receive a second award for the New Expert inside two weeks. We’re really proud of this vehicle and it’s great to see the PEUGEOT Expert being recognised for all it has to offer. The CV Show next month will see us showcase the longest variant of the Expert, the Expert Long, and launch the Expert Crew Van, which we are very excited about.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.