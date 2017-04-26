Peugeot Expert wins ‘Best Newcomer’ in the 2017 Trade Van Driver awards

The New PEUGEOT Expert has won yet another award, having been honoured as ‘Best Newcomer’ in the 2017 Trade Van Driver magazine awards. The award was presented on the first day of the CV Show on the PEUGEOT stand (Hall 5 D60), where the latest additions to the New Expert range, the Expert Long and Expert Crew van were seen at the CV Show for the first time. This award is the fourth presented to the New Expert, following the 2017 ‘Light Commercial of the Year’ and 2017 ‘Medium Van of the Year’ awards from What Van? magazine in December and the ‘Small Panel Van of the Year’ award at the VansZ2Z Awards in March.

The Trade Van Driver judges said: “The Expert is PEUGEOT’s new medium panel van contender and it’s fresh, from the nuts and bolts upwards. With stylish exterior looks, a range of new safety features and best-in-class fuel economy figures, it’s a worthy winner of this title.”

Commenting on the award, Louise Neilson, Head of Business Sales at PEUGEOT said, “Yet another award for the New Expert comes as we display the full Expert range at the 2017 CV Show, including the latest additions to the range; the Expert Long and Expert Crew van. The new models provide an extended load area and give many trade buyers the flexibility of carrying both people and a load. I am delighted to receive the ‘Best Newcomer’ award from Trade Van Driver at a show where visitors can see the New Expert range and a wide range of PEUGEOT light commercial vehicles for themselves.”

