Peugeot Expert awarded Best Medium Van in the 2017 Van Fleet World Honours

The New PEUGEOT Expert has been named ‘Best Medium Van of the Year’ in the 2017 Van Fleet World Honours. The trophy was presented at a ceremony held at the RAC Club in London earlier today. This award is the third presented to the New Expert, following the 2017 ‘Light Commercial of the Year’ and 2017 ‘Medium Van of the Year’ awards bestowed by What Van? in December.

Van Fleet World Editor, Dan Gilkes, said: “The New Expert is quite simply a great mid-weight van that has taken a huge step forwards from its predecessor.

“The van is not simply a like-for-like replacement, as the addition of a third compact model broadens the line-up, opening up new opportunities and providing customers with increased choice to suit specific operating requirements.

“There’s a good choice of 1.6 and 2.0-litre engines delivering a good mix of economy and low emissions, with power and refinement. The vans can also be supplied with a very high specification, including industry first head-up display and hands-free side door opening. PEUGEOT has managed to deliver strong load volume and payload capacities, while providing a comfortable, car-like driving environment in a van with perfect dimensions for urban use.”

An expert panel of judges select the winners in the Van Fleet World Awards and the panel draws on considerable experience of the van market.

Commenting on the award, Louise Neilson, Head of Business Sales at PEUGEOT said, “This is great news for the New Expert, collecting its third award within months of going on sale last September. The New Expert range extends the PEUGEOT light commercial vehicle offering and I’m proud that it has won another award at this early stage.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.